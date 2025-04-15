Man Utd scouts watching Bayer Leverkusen striker Schick

Manchester United are interested in Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrick Schick.

Sky Sports Deutschland says United have added Schick's name to their shortlist as they seek a new centre-forward signing for the summer market.

United scouts have been checking on Schick this season, with the Czech Republic international having already struck an impressive 23 goals. Schick isn't United's first-choice, but is now under consideration.

Schick has a deal with Bayer to 2027 and there's plans to open new contract talks at the club's end of the table.

Saudi Pro League interest is also arriving for the player, though his preference - should he leave Bayer - is the Premier League.

Bayer rate Schick in the €25-30m class.