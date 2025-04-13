Bayer Leverkusen seek players from Man City in exchange for Wirtz

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jan Huebner
Bayer Leverkusen want to set up a swap deal with Manchester City for Florian Wirtz.

The Germany international is seen by City as the ideal replacement for departing legend Kevin de Bruyne.

Bayer are aware of City's plans and want to discuss an exchange with the Premier League giants.

Bayer are interested in Germany goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and young midfielder James McAtee and want the pair in part-exchange for Wirtz.

Bayer rate Wirtz at £100m, while City price Ortega and McAtee at a combined £40m.

Wirtz has a deal with Bayer to 2027, with a buyout clause set at £125m.

