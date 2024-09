Man Utd scouts watch Trabzonspor defender Yilmaz

Manchester United are tracking Trabzonspor defender Ali Sahin Yilmaz.

United had scouts posted to check on the stopper in action for Turkey U20 against England.

Milliyet says the 20 year-old impressed United scouts in the 1-1 draw between Turkey and England.

Yilmaz has been added to Trabzonspor's senior squad this season, though is yet to make his first team debut.

But he has been added to United's targets to watch this term, according to the Turkish source.