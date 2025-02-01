Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United have reportedly reached a deal with Sporting CP for Geovany Quenda.

A Bola says Sporting have accepted a €60m offer from United for the teenage winger.

United had pushed to take Quenda immediately, however he will spend the remainder of the season in Lisbon before moving to England in June.

United had been following Quenda since before Ruben Amorim's move from Sporting to the English giants.

The teen is viewed as ideal for Amorim's 3-4-3 system.

