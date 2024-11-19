Man Utd scouts posted to check on Gyokeres

Manchester United appear to be firming up their interest in striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish forward is one of the hottest properties in Europe at present, given his goals at club and international level.

With United bringing in ex-Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, they may have an advantage in the Gyokeres sweepstakes.

Per The Sun, United had scouts in Stockholm to watch Gyokeres in action for Sweden.

He was impressive in a 2-1 win over Slovakia, scoring the first goal as he was set up by Alexander Isak.

United will not need much information on the forward, given boss Amorim has helped him become Europe’s most feared marksman.

