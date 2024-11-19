Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd open swap talks with Napoli for Osimhen; Conte encouraged
Spain coach De la Fuente denies keeping Pedri, Olmo apart
Lisandro rejects family request to get back to Man Utd and Amorim
Guti: I urged Real Madrid to sign these two Chelsea players as youngsters

Man Utd scouts posted to check on Gyokeres

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd scouts posted to check on Gyokeres
Man Utd scouts posted to check on GyokeresAction Plus
Manchester United appear to be firming up their interest in striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The Swedish forward is one of the hottest properties in Europe at present, given his goals at club and international level.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With United bringing in ex-Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, they may have an advantage in the Gyokeres sweepstakes.

Per The Sun, United had scouts in Stockholm to watch Gyokeres in action for Sweden.

He was impressive in a 2-1 win over Slovakia, scoring the first goal as he was set up by Alexander Isak.

United will not need much information on the forward, given boss Amorim has helped him become Europe’s most feared marksman.

 

 

- Check out the new Tribal Football app available now in the Apple Store and Google Play Store

Mentions
Premier LeagueGyokeres ViktorManchester UnitedSporting LisbonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Coventry owner King happy with Gyokeres sale: We'll get more when Sporting CP cash in
Sporting CP striker Gyokeres sorry losing Amorim to Man Utd
Gyokeres: Amorim has enough strikers at Man Utd