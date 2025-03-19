Iraola pushing Bournemouth to close deal for Liverpool keeper Kelleher

Bournemouth are readying a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher.

The Republic of Ireland international is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season, with Giorgi Mamardashvili due to arrive from Valencia as a direct replacement.

The Sun says Bournemouth are ready to move for Kelleher this summer.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also interested in the Irishman.

However, the Cherries are planning an early approach to the keeper's camp, with the likelihood they won't be triggering the permanent option in their loan deal for Chelsea shot-stopper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

The move for Kelleher also has the full back of Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola, who would welcome an agreement before the end of this season.