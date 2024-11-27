Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd draw up new contract offer for Obi-Martin
Slot admits Liverpool will change tactics due to Vini Jr
Girona coach Michel insists no underestimating Sturm Graz
Man Utd table bumper contract package to Napoli star Kvaratskhelia

Man Utd's Yoro being eased back in to training

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd's Yoro being eased back in to training ahead of Ipswich game
Man Utd's Yoro being eased back in to training ahead of Ipswich gameTribal Football
Manchester United defender Leny Yoro is being eased back into full training.

United fans had been hopeful of seeing the centre half in upcoming Premier League or Europa League games.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Manchester Evening News states that Yoro is not even participating in every senior training session.

He is still being nursed back after breaking his foot in pre-season in the United States.

United have a Designated Recovery Day in mind for Yoro and do not want to waver from that timeline.

The club want to ensure the teenager, who is only 19, is available for a very long time to come.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester United
Related Articles
Man Utd defender returns from injury giving Amorim a huge boost
Maguire agrees with Amorim's comments on Man Utd after poor Ipswich result
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Liverpool, Real Madrid target Beukema; Kvara on PSG agenda; Man Utd eye Lookman