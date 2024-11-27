Man Utd defender returns from injury giving Amorim a huge boost for Ipswich game

Man Utd defender returns from injury giving Amorim a huge boost
Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has received a huge fitness boost this week.
The recently installed manager can now call on Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire for his next game.
United take on Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League group stages at Old Trafford on Thursday.
"Not Harry," Amorim confirmed in his pre-match press conference about the game.
"Licha is ready. He didn't stop too much time, so I feel he is ready. The situation is different to Harry's."
United drew 1-1 against Ipswich Town in the Premier League in Amorim’s first game in charge on Sunday.
