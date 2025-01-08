Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay

Tribal Football
Manchester United youth talent Kobbie Mainoo reportedly wants £200,000-a-week to stay at the club.

The midfielder knows that he is a first-choice player for his club and a key player for his country.

Despite only being 19, The Mail states that Mainoo is demanding a huge wage rise.

He currently earns around a tenth of what he is demanding, which could lead to an issue.

The source adds that if United cannot agree on a new deal, they may sell him this winter or next summer.

Many United supporters will be dismayed at the news, given the club’s rich history of nurturing academy talent.

