Man Utd's Mainoo wants massive pay-rise to stay

Man Utd's Mainoo wants £200K pay rise to stay at the club this January

Manchester United youth talent Kobbie Mainoo reportedly wants £200,000-a-week to stay at the club.

The midfielder knows that he is a first-choice player for his club and a key player for his country.

Despite only being 19, The Mail states that Mainoo is demanding a huge wage rise.

He currently earns around a tenth of what he is demanding, which could lead to an issue.

The source adds that if United cannot agree on a new deal, they may sell him this winter or next summer.

Many United supporters will be dismayed at the news, given the club’s rich history of nurturing academy talent.