Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Man Utd trio on Saudi Pro League shopping list

Man Utd prepared to SELL Mainoo AND Garnacho

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd prepared to SELL Mainoo AND Garnacho
Man Utd prepared to SELL Mainoo AND GarnachoAction Plus
Manchester United are thinking about selling some of their homegrown players this winter.

The Red Devils are already hoping that a team makes a big offer for Marcus Rashford.Per The Mail and other outlets, they are even willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

Advertisement
Advertisement

United insist that not a single player is above being sold, as they are in such a poor league position.

The Red Devils want to bring new players in for manager Ruben Amorim, but must balance the books.

Premier League PSR means they have to control their three-year losses, which is hard to do without sales.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGarnacho AlejandroMainoo KobbieRashford MarcusManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Brother of Man Utd outcast Rashford in Milan
Borussia Dortmund move for Man Utd's Rashford on loan
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd, Liverpool go for Kvara; Spurs in Fagioli talks; SPL cash tempts David