Man Utd prepared to SELL Mainoo AND Garnacho

Manchester United are thinking about selling some of their homegrown players this winter.

The Red Devils are already hoping that a team makes a big offer for Marcus Rashford.Per The Mail and other outlets, they are even willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo.

United insist that not a single player is above being sold, as they are in such a poor league position.

The Red Devils want to bring new players in for manager Ruben Amorim, but must balance the books.

Premier League PSR means they have to control their three-year losses, which is hard to do without sales.