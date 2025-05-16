Man Utd's Maguire on Amorim's first season: The results have been rubbish, embarrassing

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has opened up on manager Ruben Amorim's season which he thinks has been a disaster.

United have had their worst ever Premier League campaign and sit 16th in the table with just 10 wins from their 36 matches. Victory in Bilbao against Tottenham next week in the Europa League final could be there saving grace but speaking in an interview with Sky Sport, Maguire revealed that he thinks this season has been absolutely unacceptable.

Magure says this season has been utterly embarrassing

“It’s been really tough in the Premier League we can’t hide away from that. It's been nowhere near good enough for this club.

“If you look at the table it's embarrassing, especially for us players. We've got to take the responsibility because we've had two managers and loads of opportunities to win football matches and we just haven't done it well enough this season.

“I think the last two months have been difficult because we've been in the Europa League and we haven't played a settled team throughout the Premier League. The managers had to change a lot, we've had a lot of injuries.”

The United squad needs mass improvements

The England international also expressed his belief that United can look like an entirely different team next term with summer signings which Amorim will already be lining up before the window opens on June 1st.

"But I do believe it's not too far away from turning around, and I think with the right players coming in the summer... Of course, we need help. We need more players.

"I want as many as we can to make competition for places, and if you're there and the manager wants you to compete for those places and you're part of his plans, then you move forward.

"But of course I want to be in a successful team, I want as many good players as we can in the door just to make us better.

"And I'm sure they will do, I'm sure the club will get it right in the summer. We do need fresh faces, and I know for a fact that next season, we will improve a lot."

If United win the Europa League then they will claim a place in the Champions League for next season which will only attract top talent ahead of next season. For now they face Chelsea on Friday night in a game that means much more to the Blues than it does to the Red Devils as they chase down a place in Europe’s top competition.