Amorim: We are supposed to be in the Champions League; the Europa League is not enough

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has spoken to the media ahead of the Europa League final with Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Looking to secure an all-important Champions League spot and another European trophy, United face Spurs in what may be a saving grace for both sides after similarly disappointing seasons. The Red Devils are hurtling towards their worst-ever Premier League campaign which could be masked by winning the Europa League for the second time.

Four United players may miss the final

Amorim first spoke on team news and confirmed that Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Diogo Dalot and Ayden Heaven may not be available.

“I don't know if they are going to be available. We are going to try and push because it is the final matches and there is a final. All the players want to play in that really bad. I don't think they will go to Chelsea, but we will have a possibility to have some of them in the final.

"Dalot is trying really bad. I don't want to risk Dalot because when you start getting one injury, a second injury, it is a big thing. We cannot have these kinds of problems in our squad. We will see. He is working really hard to get in the final."

Paying for the staff's tickets is essential

Amorim was then questioned on his decision to pay for 30 members of his backroom staff at Manchester United to attend the Europa League final with their families.

"To start with that, the situation is simple: we know that we have had a lot of things with people leaving and changes in the staff. In this moment, in our club, sometimes it is hard when to give, when to take. It is complicated for the club to start giving to other members of staff. It is a really hard position.

“That situation was explained and in that moment was to help. It is not going to change my life. To help the staff to be there... to be better staff for the final. All the players had the same reaction. Everyone wants the staff there, their families there. It is hard to manage things in our club, so it is a simple thing."

A final can change everything

He was also asked on the mood around the club this season and explained that playing in the Europa League is different to the Premier League.

"A final is different. But this season has been really tough on everybody; the results and the changing in the staff. You can feel it. We are addressing that during the season, we are changing the way we play during the season, so the environment is tough. But I guarantee you when we are playing a game in the Europa League the environment is different and you can feel the excitement."

Will Amorim leave?

Next, he was asked the awkward question of on if he will walk away if problems continue at the club much like they did for former managers such as Jose Mourinho and Erik ten Hag.

"Since I arrived here, I have always been talking about the standards. I have a clear idea what to do. I understand the problems of the team, so I am far from quitting. What I am saying is, we need to perform in the future and this season. If not, they will change us, that is a normal thing. That was my feeling and is still my feeling today."

United are better than the Europa League

Amorim then moved on to whether the Europa League trophy or Champions League qualification is more important for the club's future and admitted that the club is above the Europa League.

"Personally for me, I think the Champions League is more important for everything, to prepare the next season. We are supposed to be in the Champions League; the Europa League here is not enough. This is the best way to get us to the top in a few years."

Supporting United will be tough

Finally, Amorim spoke on patience and why those who follow the club may struggle for some time to come as United try to improve gradually in the next few years.

"It is going to be really bad. I don't want to use that as an excuse. It is going to be really tough. The patience of you guys (the media) and the fans is going to be on the limit. We have to be perfect to continue everything."