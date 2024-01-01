Man Utd's 2-goal Rashford delighted with Cup rout

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has praised his fellow forwards for their performance in midweek.

United ran away 7-0 winners against Barnsley in the Carabao Cup third round at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

After the game, 2-goal Rashford admitted the attacking players excelled in finding space and decision-making.

“It’s important to have those relationships on the pitch but I think as a front unit, linking with the midfield, I felt we did very well today,” Rashford told Sky Sports, when asked about his understanding with Alejandro Garnacho.

“Before the first goal, it was a little difficult but after the first one, we found better spaces and we probably made better decisions in order to score.”

“It’s early to say but I hope so,” he added on his own form.

“We’ll move onto the next game now and just rest, recover and focus on the next one.

“Football is football - sometimes you have ups and, sometimes, you have downs. We have to use these games to find momentum, find consistency and try your best to bring your best level in each game.”