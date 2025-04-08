Man Utd rival Arsenal for Wolves striker Cunha

Manchester United are interested in Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal are targeting the Brazil international for the summer market.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, talkSPORT says United are prepared to challenge the Gunners for Cunha at the end of the season.

Cunha penned a new deal with Wolves in February, but is prepared to consider offers this summer.

Indeed, Cunha's agent is due in London for talks with interested clubs, with a meeting with United scheduled.

The striker has scored 15 goals so far for Wolves this season.