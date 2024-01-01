Man Utd reps meet with ex-Barcelona coach Xavi

Former Barcelona head coach Xavi has emerged as a potential target for Manchester United.

The Red Devils are still contemplating whether to hold onto coach Erik ten Hag for the long term.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Dutchman is under huge pressure due to the team’s stuttering Premier League results, which see them in the bottom half of the table.

Per The Mail and other sources, United did have some contacts with Xavi and his entourage.

United’s chief executive Omar Berrada and other decision makers flew to Barcelona last Thursday.

There is said to have been a meeting with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was there for the INEOS Britannia sailing team.