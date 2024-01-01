Depay facing surprise release at Corinthians

Former Manchester United star Memphis Depay is not enjoying life at his new club.

The forward, who previously played for Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, is on the verge of having his contract canceled by his current team after a mere month.

Per The Sun, Corinthians in Brazil made waves when they brought in Depay in the summer.

However, there are financial issues that mean the deal may not be viable for the long-term.

A problem with the source of the company paying his salary means that Depay could be let go this month.

The forward is hoping that he can stay, but the betting sponsor called Esportes da Sorte that pays much of his wages is in legal trouble.