Geordie legend Waddle slams Man Utd co-owner Ratcliffe over Ashworth push

Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments about Dan Ashworth are not going down well at Newcastle.

The Magpies are not happy at how INEOS have handled negotiations for the sporting director.

Now ex-Magpies star Chris Waddle has spoken about the matter, stating that Newcastle will hold firm on keeping Ashworth on 18 months of gardening leave before he can join the Red Devils.

"Listen, if Jim Ratcliffe thinks he can lowball Newcastle and can get his man by talking about him in the press, then he’s going about it the completely wrong way," the former England star told Genting Casino.

"If he really wants him to join the club and to start working for Manchester United, then he needs to satisfy Newcastle, because he’s under contract to the club. Newcastle don’t have any obligation to make Jim Ratcliffe’s life easier or Manchester United better.

"If he’s that desperate to bring him into the club, he needs to stop talking about it and offer Newcastle the compensation they want. If that means paying a bit more than he would have wanted, then so be it.

"These public comments are only going to strengthen Newcastle’s resolve further. I don’t think they're helping Ratcliffe. If you want him, give Newcastle what they’re asking for."