Man Utd ahead of Prem rivals for Barcelona defender Araujo

Manchester United are said to have put in an offer for Barcelona center-back Ronald Araujo.

The Red Devils are very keen to revamp their defense and have also targeted Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite.

Per El Chiringuito TV, Araujo now has a decision to make about his future this summer.

The Uruguayan, who is at Copa America, does have an offer to extend on a higher salary at Barca as well.

However, United will offer him more money and may be able to convince him to move to England.

There are also said to be bids from two other English teams - Manchester City and Newcastle United.

