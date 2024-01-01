Tribal Football
Man Utd remain keen on Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United still retain some serious interest in an older transfer target.

The Red Devils are said to have not given up hope of signing Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Old Trafford club would like to bring in the Everton centre half this summer or in a year’s time.

Since having bids rejected for Branthwaite, United have paid £58.9 million for Lille’s Leny Yoro and £42.8 million for Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich.But The Mail states that Branthwaite is seen as a left sided defender to compete with Lisandro Martinez.

Manchester City are also known to be admirers, while Liverpool retain an outlandish interest as well.

