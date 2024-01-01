Branthwaite Man Utd transfer collapses as defender ready for new season with Everton

Everton centre half Jarrad Branthwaite is looking forward to a new season with the Toffees.

The defender is back at Finch Farm and was shown working out in the gym as part of his pre-season preparations.

The young stopper was a target for Manchester United, but appears to have been priced out of a move.

“I think for me it's just about taking what I learned from last season, and the season before, and putting it all together,” he explained, per Everton's official website.

“I think last season, playing all the games I did helped me put performances in and get the experience I needed. I'm going to take that into this season and keep learning.

“When you’ve got a good defensive record, it gives you confidence going into the new season. It’s not just the defenders who contribute to that, it’s the whole team and it’s the way the manager has us set up to give us the best possible chance to win games, and to pick up as many points as we can.

“I think it’ll be the same again this season. Hopefully, we can pick up a few wins early on and get the momentum going in the new season.”