Man Utd to try again for Everton defender Branthwaite
Manchester United are ready to try again for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

United failed with an offer of £35m for the young centre-half at the beginning of the summer market before landing Leny Yoro from Lille.

However, with Yoro now out for three months with a metatarsal injury, United are set to return to Everton for talks over Branthwaite, says The Sun.

Everton are insisting Branthwaite will not leave for less than £70m, however United believe they can talk the Blues down to £50m.

Any deal for Branthwaite would see United seek to sell Harry Maguire to make room.

