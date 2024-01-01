Man Utd receive SHOCK Branthwaite news after Everton make "new proposal"

Manchester United's top target this summer Jarrad Branthwaite has proven hard to get and now the club have been made aware of a new proposal which changes everything.

Branthwaite agreed personal terms with United this summer but the fee did not match Everton’s expectations. Despite this the defender seems to be happy at Goodison Park and is not pushing for a move as of yet.

Everton’s position is that they would only accept offers over £70M for the defender as the club uses the £80m fee Man Utd paid for Harry Maguire and the £75m deal that saw Wesley Fofana join Chelsea as justifications for their evaluation.

The Merseyside club have sold the likes of Lewis Dobbin, Ben Godfrey and now Amadou Onana for roughly £70m to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules so no longer have to sell the 22-year-old this summer.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Everton are set to offer Branthwaite a vastly improved contract in order to keep him at the club.

“Everton are preparing new contract proposal for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two proposals from Manchester United.”

“Club determined to keep Branthwaite unless huge bid arrives but Man United have no intention to pay £75/80m.

“New deal proposal to be sent this summer.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche obviously sees the youngster as a crucial part of his squad after the defender had the fourth-best defensive record in the Premier League last term, and kept the second-most clean sheets.

United will have to up their bid of they want to secure the 22 year old this summer before he commits long term to Everton.