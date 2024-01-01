Man Utd, Real Sociedad scout Midtjylland winger Osorio

Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are tracking FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

Tipsbladet says Liverpool actually failed with a bid for Osorio in June.

Advertisement Advertisement

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Real Sociedad scouted Osorio last week.

The Uruguay international Emiliano Martínez, a Midtjylland teammate, knows that Osorio is sought after.

"That (interest) does not surprise me, because the truth is that in every match he plays, he shows his qualities. The skills he shows are attracting interest from big clubs. I am really happy for him," he told Tipsbladet.

"With the physical and technical qualities, I think he will go far."