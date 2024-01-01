Tribal Football
Most Read
KAA Gent attacker Gudjohnsen recalls Chelsea memories ahead of ECL clash
Real Betis chief Haro delighted with Lo Celso form; explains Legia Warsaw withdrawal
Como coach Cesc excited by test facing Conte's Napoli
Ten Hag talks imminent return of two Man Utd stars ahead of Porto clash

Man Utd, Real Sociedad scout Midtjylland winger Osorio

Man Utd, Real Sociedad scout Midtjylland winger Osorio
Man Utd, Real Sociedad scout Midtjylland winger OsorioAction Plus
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund are tracking FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio.

Tipsbladet says Liverpool actually failed with a bid for Osorio in June.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Real Sociedad scouted Osorio last week.

The Uruguay international Emiliano Martínez, a Midtjylland teammate, knows that Osorio is sought after.

"That (interest) does not surprise me, because the truth is that in every match he plays, he shows his qualities. The skills he shows are attracting interest from big clubs. I am really happy for him," he told Tipsbladet.

"With the physical and technical qualities, I think he will go far."

Mentions
Premier LeagueOsorio DarioManchester UnitedMidtjyllandReal SociedadDortmundLilleLiverpoolLaLigaBundesligaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Real Sociedad ace Zubimendi sets record straight on Liverpool U-turn claims
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz
Euro giants already circling Marseille for Greenwood as Man Utd rub hands