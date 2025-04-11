Lyon defender Maitland-Niles enjoys "exciting" Man Utd draw: We controlled it

Lyon defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles admits he enjoyed their 2-2 draw with Manchester United in Thursday's Europa League quarterfinal first-leg.

The former Arsenal prospect was happy to take the chance to face United again.

He said afterwards: “It was an exciting game to play in and an exciting game to watch, I imagine. We have mixed emotions as we feel we should have got more from the game, seeing as we controlled the majority of it. But these things happen in football.

“It shows what we’re achieving as a team. We’re going for the Champions League spots in the league, we’re fighting really hard in the Europa League, so it shows the determination we have. The manager has drilled that into us from day one.”

Maitland-Niles added, : “We spoke about it already; there are a few things we need to tweak, but we’re confident we can make those changes ahead of next week.”