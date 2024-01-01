Man Utd ready to sell Kambwala to Villarreal

Manchester United are ready to sell young defender Willy Kambwala to Villarreal.

A deal is now close to being settled between the two clubs, states transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Romano is reporting: "Villarreal are closing in on deal to sign Willy Kambwala from Manchester United!

"Understand it will be a permanent transfer for fee around €10m for 2004 born CB.

"The deal also includes a future buy-back clause for Man United.

"Final details then... here we go, soon."

A contract to 2029 has been tabled to the French youngster.