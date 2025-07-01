Man Utd target Gutierrez: It's true Real Madrid have buy-back option

Girona wing-back Miguel Gutierrez admits he'd welcome a return to Real Madrid.

Gutierrez has been linked with Manchester United this summer, but admits Real also hold a buy-back option in his Girona contract.

He said, "Today I think what is known is that I have a contract with Girona, I am happy there and my agents will tell me what happens.

"We have to be focused on the day to day and what I have to do now is to be focused on the national team and the Olympic Games, on bringing gold to Las Rozas.

"Yes, it is true that Madrid has that buy-back option that depends on Real Madrid. But, as you know, I have always been a Real Madrid fan and having my name heard there is a pleasure for me.

"But it is something that has to be left a little aside and focus on what matters now, which are the Olympic Games."