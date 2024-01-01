Man Utd ready to pay compo to Go Ahead Eagles for Hake

Manchester United are pushing to add Go Ahead Eagles head coach adding Rene Hake to Erik ten Hag's coaching team.

The Red Devils are retaining Ten Hag as their manager for the coming seasons.

However, there will be a revamp of his staff, with Hake set to be joined by Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Per Algemeen Dagblad, the Go Ahead Eagles coach Hake wants to make the move.

He is available for a modest sum, which is not thought to be an issue for United.

Van Nistelrooy is also set to join, despite being offered the head coaching job at Burnley.