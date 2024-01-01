WAR'S OVER? Sancho welcomed back to Man Utd training after Ten Hag talks

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has held peace talks with Jadon Sancho.

The pair met earlier this week and Ten Hag welcomed Sancho back to first team training on Thursday.

Ten Hag banished Sancho to the U21 squad and eventually offloaded him on-loan to Borussia Dortmund in January after being criticised by the England winger on social media.

However, a meeting this week appears to have created a breakthrough between the pair, with Sancho understood to show some contrition.

On Friday, United announced: "Jadon Sancho returned for testing on Wednesday following his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund during the second half of last season. The 24-year-old forward then trained with the group on Thursday."

Sancho last played for United on August 26.