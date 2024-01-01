Man Utd raiding Salford for new U16 coach

Tribal Football
Simon Wiles is poised to join Manchester United as the new coach for the under-16 squad.

Previously a first-team coach at Salford City, a club owned by the renowned United Class of 92, Wiles left his job a week ago. 

Salford City have already confirmed his departure, stating he was leaving to pursue a job at a Premier League club.

The Sun’s Alan Nixon states that Wiles is going to take up a coaching job at United.

At the time, he had said: "I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my return to the club, very grateful for Neil (Wood) bringing me back and I would like to thank the owners, staff and all the players I’ve worked with for their efforts. 

“We’ve shared some memorable moments together which will stay with me as I move onto a new chapter."

Wiles is a former midfielder who played for Blackpool, Macclesfield Town and other teams.

