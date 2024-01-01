Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in single Man Utd season

Ferguson says he gave Giggs 10 new contracts in a single season

Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson has given more insight into how he nurtured young talent at Old Trafford.

The veteran former manager has spoken about how he gave Ryan Giggs 10 new contracts in a single season.

Ferguson was eager to reward those players that were pushing on and contributing to the first team.

"The money thing got a bit bigger for young players, because of agents and things like that," said Ferguson on the Go Radio Business Show.

"But I think the important thing is, if you're giving them an opportunity young enough, they'll have a great career.

"The perfect example is Ryan Giggs. When Ryan signed his first contract at 17, he was on (a) little, not a great deal. The next year, I gave him I think 10 contracts.

“So when he did well, we honoured it. We improved it. And when he did well again, we honoured it, and we improved it. And right through the very end of his career, we did that."