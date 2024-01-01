Tribal Football
Man Utd directors make final call on Ten Hag
Manchester United are ready to stand by manager Erik ten Hag.

With United's brainstrust meeting on Monday and today to assess the season so far and also the future of Old Trafford, it has been decided to continue with Ten Hag after the international break.

Sky Sports says the decision has now been made and there has been no approach made to former Bayern Munich and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag was assured of his position when meeting with the top brass after Sunday's draw at Aston Villa.

He has now flown out of Manchester for a short holiday break this week.

