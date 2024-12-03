Tribal Football
Man Utd, Real Madrid join Larsson interest as Eintracht Frankfurt set price

Man Utd, Real Madrid join Larsson interest as Eintracht Frankfurt set price
Man Utd, Real Madrid join Larsson interest as Eintracht Frankfurt set price
Manchester United and Real Madrid have joined the interest in Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Hugo Larsson.

The young Swede signs a new deal with Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this season, but that hasn't put off suitors from across Europe.

Sky Deutschland's Patrick Berger is reporting today: "Real Madrid, Manchester United and many more European top clubs are monitoring the situation of Eintracht Frankfurt‘s young midfielder Hugo Larsson (20).

"Real was even interested in him before the transfer from Malmø to Frankfurt.  

"He was discussed at Dortmund and Leipzig as well in 2023. 

"Contract with #GE runs until 2029. Eintracht and Larsson are both happy to be together. But: Larsson is not unsaleable. Frankfurt would demand at least €50m."

 

