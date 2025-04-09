Man Utd preparing to keep around Evans and Heaton

Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton could yet remain with Manchester United next season.

The Daily Mail says neither Evans, 37, nor Heaton, 38, will be offered new contracts.

But the centre back and goalkeeper may still remain inside Manchester United's organization.

Evans and Heaton could follow in Phil Jones' footsteps and become coaches within the club's academy.

In that case, Evans and Heaton, like Jones, will hang up their boots.