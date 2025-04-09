Tribal Football
Most Read
Lewis-Skelly makes history in Arsenal vs Real Madrid clash
Bournemouth defender Huijsen agrees Real Madrid move, but...
Pogba reveals he’s received offers as he prepares comeback
Chelsea make early transfer call for Sancho

Man Utd preparing to keep around Evans and Heaton

Paul Vegas
Man Utd preparing to keep around Evans and Heaton
Man Utd preparing to keep around Evans and HeatonAction Plus
Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton could yet remain with Manchester United next season.

The Daily Mail says neither Evans, 37, nor Heaton, 38, will be offered new contracts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

But the centre back and goalkeeper may still remain inside Manchester United's organization.

Evans and Heaton could follow in Phil Jones' footsteps and become coaches within the club's academy.

In that case, Evans and Heaton, like Jones, will hang up their boots.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEvans JonnyHeaton TomJones PhilManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Emery: We want to work with Rashford
Man Utd scouting Porto sensation Mora
Villa act as big Prem four chase Kamara deal