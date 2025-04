Manchester United are watching Porto teen Rodrigo Mora.

The 17 year-old midfield prospect has broken into Porto's first team this season.

Mora has played 16 league games, scored five goals and provided three assists so far this term.

O Jogo says Mora's emergence has attracted the attention of United's scouts.

Mora's deal carries a €45m buyout clause and is also on the radar of PSG.