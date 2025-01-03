Man Utd prepare Rashford swap proposal for Napoli-owned Osimhen

Manchester United may be ready to cash in on home grown star Marcus Rashford.

The Mancunian academy product may be part of a stunning swap deal involving Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian, who is on loan at Galatasaray at present, may be the one United target to replace Rasfhord.

Per The Sun, United are ready to pay a big fee for Osimhen, but hope to bring that cost down by including Rashford in the negotiations.

The result would be the English forward heading to play for Antonio Conte at Napoli.

He would be reunited with another ex-United striker in Romelu Lukaku, along with former teammate Scott McTominay.