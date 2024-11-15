Tribal Football
Man Utd ponder reducing funding to disabled supporters association

Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United have found a new way to try and save a little bit of money behind the scenes.

The Old Trafford club’s new investors INEOS are on a cost cutting drive, led by minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Per The Mail, United are now considering halving the sum they currently pay to their disabled supporters association.

The source states that United pays the group £40,000 per year to ensure they can attend games with the appropriate services.

But now it appears that they could be set to slash that budget to make room for other spending.

While a final decision on the matter has yet to be made, many fans are already upset.

