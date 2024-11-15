Man Utd calm over Amorim visa delays

Manchester United are confident head coach Ruben Amorim will be given a work visa.

The Portuguese manager is still not able to officially start working at Old Trafford.

While he has been at the club, Amorim is waiting for his visa, as are his staff members.

Per The Mirror, United believe that all the paperwork should be done by the end of the week or the start of next week.

Given there is no first team training until next week, Amorim is not missing out on any training ground time.

Most players are away for international duty, while others have been given some time off.