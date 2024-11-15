Antony hoping for fresh chance as Man Utd linked with Flamengo whiz Lorran

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Action Plus
Brazilian winger Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United this season.

The experienced forward is in no mood to part from Old Trafford in the January transfer window.

Per journalist Jorge Nicola, he is only focusing on impressing new boss Ruben Amorim.

Antony believes that he can be invaluable in the Portuguese coach’s 3-4-3 formation.

Nicola stated on this matter: “Let’s change the subject and talk about a speculation that comes from England, and the account that Lorran, a Flamengo player, is of interest to Manchester United.

“From there, United could use Antony as a currency to hire the 18-year-old player. I confess that I found the story there weird, after all, Lorran is valued at €12m, and Anthony was bought for €100m.

“Anyway, I thought it was better to look for Junior Pedroso, who is Antony’s representative, to know if there was any search, any inquiry, if this story has any meaning. The answer was that Antony has no intention of leaving Manchester United.

“The club has just changed coach, Ruben Amorim, who was Sporting’s commander, was hired, was presented now at the FIFA date, and from there a new possibility opens up for Anthony to be better used. He has another two and a half years of contract with the English club and intends to continue.”

