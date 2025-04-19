Tribal Football
Most Read
Portugal chiefs make contact with Fenerbahce coach Mourinho
Van der Vaart on Real Madrid defender Rudiger: A bit of an idiot!
RB Leipzig reveal Sesko asking price amid Premier League interest
'He's scoring a lot' - Ruben Amorim opens door to Man United move for Matheus Cunha

Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit

Paul Vegas
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit
Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuitIPA, Independent Photo Agency / Alamy / Profimedia
Chelsea are interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

On-loan at Aston Villa since January, Rashford's temporary deal includes a permanent option worth £40m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Villa are keen to keep hold of the England international, but they face competition from across Europe with the option not obligatory.

The Daily Express says Chelsea are keen, with Bayern Munich and PSG also watching developments.

Rashford was superb for Villa against PSG this week, inspiring his team to victory in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, though the Villans fell short on aggregate.

Barcelona are also interested, with it suggested the £40m price falling inside their summer budget, despite the club's financial issues.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusChelseaAston VillaPSGManchester UnitedBayern MunichBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Coutinho insists "no regrets" quitting Liverpool for Barcelona: Though I didn't meet expectations
Carragher aims dig at Man Utd loanee Rashford after Champions League exit: He's used to it
PSG threaten Villa transfer plans for Rashford