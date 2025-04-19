Chelsea joined by giant Euro duo in Rashford pursuit

Chelsea are interested in Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

On-loan at Aston Villa since January, Rashford's temporary deal includes a permanent option worth £40m.

Villa are keen to keep hold of the England international, but they face competition from across Europe with the option not obligatory.

The Daily Express says Chelsea are keen, with Bayern Munich and PSG also watching developments.

Rashford was superb for Villa against PSG this week, inspiring his team to victory in the second-leg of their Champions League quarterfinal, though the Villans fell short on aggregate.

Barcelona are also interested, with it suggested the £40m price falling inside their summer budget, despite the club's financial issues.