Man Utd ponder bid for Chelsea fullback Chilwell

Manchester United are said to be lining up a shock move for Ben Chilwell this summer.

The Old Trafford club have serious issues at left-back due to the fitness of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia.

Per The Mail, Chilwell is emerging as a contender to come in as competition for the duo.

However, many supporters may be concerned about the Red Devils signing another player with an injury history.

Chilwell has spent much of the last few seasons on the treatment table at Stamford Bridge.

He still has three years left on his contract, which means he will not come cheap either.