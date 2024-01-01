Man Utd enter surprise talks with ex-Chelsea chief Vivell

Manchester United are prepared to appoint former Chelsea man Christopher Vivell.

The Red Devils are set to use Vivell as a negotiator and talent spotter for the transfer window.

Per The Athletic, United want to sign the German on an initial short term contract.

Vivell left Chelsea a year ago after spending only 18 months as their technical director.

This week, the Red Devils also confirmed the appointment of Dan Ashworth as their new sporting director.

United now have Omar Berrada as CEO, Ashworth, Jason Wilcox as technical director, and Vivell lined up since minority owners INEOS took over management of the team.