Enzo Maresca 'skeptical" of Ben Chillwell's ability as the defenders future remains uncertain

Following the arrival of new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, Ben Chillwell could leave this summer as his ability comes under scrutiny.

The 27-year-old has had an injury ridden season appeared in only 13 times in the Premier League as the Blues failed to achieve any objectives.

Depsite being in his prime, Chillwell has been left out the England squad and has much to improve on if he wants to earn his place in the Chelsea side next season.

According to The Telegraph, Chilwell position could be under threat as Maresca looks to build a side that could challenge for the title next season with the side linked with Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Also, the amazing form of Marc Cucurella, who has taken his late season excellence into the European Championship has been a triumph for Spain so far as the side continue into the Quarter Finals.

The ex-England international has just a single year remaining on his contract and has been linked with a move away for a few seasons now after some lacklustre performances.