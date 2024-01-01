Man Utd playmaker Eriksen: I don't feel like I'm 32

Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says he feels as fresh and fit as ever.

The Dane has worked his way back into United's XI in recent weeks.

"Physically and football-wise, I'm fine," he declared. "The talk when I came into the last (international) session with very few minutes was that it was a problem and now I may have almost played too many minutes!

"It has been great for me to get some minutes continuously, and get some flow, so that I am, again, a player who can play every three days.

"I don't feel like a 32-year-old, understood in the sense that I don't feel like I'm about to finish as a footballer," he continued.

"But, precisely because I am 32, people feel from the outside that you might be about to finish. And I think that is sometimes a bit misunderstood.

"So often age, as a number, is worse than what the player is. I think, there, you have to think about what type of player it is, what position they play and so on. It is of great importance.

"You have football experience and, of course, you also have the age but, if you still have the speed, quickness, running capacity and things like that, then I don't think there is a big difference between being 32 or 29."