Man Utd players work on finding leaker

Manchester United’s players have reportedly become sleuths as they look to find out who is leaking team news.

The Red Devils were having an issue when several of their line-ups were leaked to the press.Per The Sun, the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho were asked by head caoch Ruben Amorim if they were responsible.

Now The Mail adds that several representatives associated with the club believe they know the culprit.

However, the name of the person responsible has not been revealed to the press as yet.

The last few United team sheets have not been leaked en mass, which may come as a relief to Amorim.