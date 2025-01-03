Tribal Football
Most Read
Father of Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch: Dagger in heart for all of us
Olmo BLOCKED from Barcelona loan exit
Man City make surprise midfield signing decision for January
Inter Milan midfielder Mkhitaryan "back to my best": A future SPL move?

Man Utd players work on finding leaker

Ansser Sadiq
Man Utd players work on finding leaker
Man Utd players work on finding leakerAction Plus
Manchester United’s players have reportedly become sleuths as they look to find out who is leaking team news.

The Red Devils were having an issue when several of their line-ups were leaked to the press.Per The Sun, the likes of Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho were asked by head caoch Ruben Amorim if they were responsible.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now The Mail adds that several representatives associated with the club believe they know the culprit.

However, the name of the person responsible has not been revealed to the press as yet.

The last few United team sheets have not been leaked en mass, which may come as a relief to Amorim.

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester United
Related Articles
Leon due in England for Man Utd check
Man Utd striker attracting the eyes of Juventus and Napoli this January
Van Nistelrooy says he will use his Man Utd connections to help Leicester this January