Leon due in England for Man Utd check

Manchester United transfer target Diego Leon is set to fly to England in the coming weeks.

The Red Devils are said to have a full agreement with Cerro Porteno for his signature, per the Manchester Evening News.

The young left-back is not going to be in the squad for the rest of the season, as he is signing in the summer.

United do have issues in that position, with Luke Shaw injured and Tyrell Malacia only recently fit.

However, Leon will have to wait until the 2025-2026 season before he can contribute to the Old Trafford club’s first team.

United moved to do the deal quickly to ward off interest from other European clubs.

