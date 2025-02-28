Man Utd players unhappy with Amorim over staff claims

Manchester United players are reportedly frustrated with Ruben Amorim after he linked their poor performances to club staff redundancies.

The manager suggested United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League and their league struggles contributed to job losses within the club.

However, some players feel his comments are unfair, believing Amorim was fully aware of the club’s financial situation before taking the job mid-season.

A source told The Sun: “If you went into Carrington you would think the players and Amorim are getting on great.

“But the truth is the players are frustrated for being blamed for the financial problems of the club.

“However they haven’t challenged the manager as they haven’t yet formed a bond with him.

“He is clear in what he wants from them on the pitch, and they are trying to implement it.

“But while some of them are fully behind his tactics, they feel that they cannot speak up as Amorim is steadfast in what he wants.

“They are doing what they are told, whether they think its right or not...the players feel like they can't show any displeasure or it will become a problem"