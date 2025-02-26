Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Xavi back on radar for Man Utd board
Former Barcelona coach Xavi is back on the radar of Manchester United chiefs.

Xavi was considered by United last summer and he is back in the discussion, says Relevo.

With Ruben Amorim struggling to make things click with his squad, United are again looking around for a new manager.

And Xavi is now being discussed inside the United boardroom.

The Barca great is taking a year off after his dismissal by the Blaugrana at the end of last season, but has stated he will be ready to return to management this summer.

For the moment, United's board are standing by Amorim, but alternatives are also being considered as the team continues to struggle under his stewardship.

