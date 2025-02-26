Man Utd would need to pay "20M to dismiss Amorim as he continues to struggle

Manchester United would need to pay £20M to dismiss head coach Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils have struggled under their new boss, losing eight of his first 15 Premier League matches since his arrival.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite United’s issues under Erik ten Hag, Amorim’s tenure has failed to spark an improvement, with the club languishing in 15th place as they grapple with his tactical philosophy.

However, parting ways with the Portuguese coach would come at a hefty cost.

Media reports suggest Amorim secured a clause in his contract ensuring full compensation if dismissed.

With his deal running until 2027, United would face a £12M severance payout, bringing the total cost of his departure to £20M to include all his staff.