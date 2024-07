Man Utd plan second bid for Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite.

United failed with an offer rising to £43m for the youngster a week ago.

The Daily Mail says United are now ready to return with an improved bid in the coming days.

They are determined to sign a young centre-half this summer and also hold an interest in Lille's Leny Yoro.

Everton are insisting Branthwaite won't leave for anything less than £75m.