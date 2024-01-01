Man Utd remain confident signing Everton defender Branthwaite

Manchester United are confident they can negotiate a deal for Jarrad Branthwaite.

The Everton centre half is one of the major targets for the Red Devils this summer.As they chase the Englishman, The Mirror states that United believe Everton are not realistic in their asking price.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Toffees want a fee in the region of £70 million, while United want to pay roughly half that sum.

The Red Devils believe that if Everton bring down the price, they can quickly do a deal.

They have already agreed personal terms with Branthwaite, who wants to make the move.